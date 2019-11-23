KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning.
Just after 8:30, officers were dispatched on a shooting call to the 7900 block of E. 117th Street. While police were responding to the call, dispatch updated the officers with a suspect description.
When they arrived on the scene, a party matching the description of the suspect was taken into custody while walking away from the scene.
The victim, Benson Lewis,49, was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle. Lewis was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The Scene is being processed and detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses. The party detained is being questioned for possible involvement.
Anyone who has information in regard to this homicide or any other is urged to call our homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for any tip leading to an arrest.
