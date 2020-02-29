KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Westport overnight.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Westport Road and Mill Street.
Police said two adult males are in critical condition, one adult male is stable, one adult female has non-life-threatening injuries and one person has died as a result of injuries.
According to a spokesperson for the Kansas City police, one of their off duty officers, “discharged his weapon at the people who were involved and actively shooting. We do know Westport security officers were also involved, but it is unknown at this time the extent of their involvement.”
All Kansas City officers, and Westport security are OK.
Another officer located an SUV matching the description police were looking for with bullet holes at 39th and Main and subsequently took one person into custody.
Detectives will be looking for any video available, and if anyone has video or information regarding this incident, please contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS.
