KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)- Police are investigating an overnight homicide.
Kansas City police were called to a gas station at 59th and Troost around 1 a.m. Saturday on a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased adult female shooting victim inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Police said a person of interest is in custody and detectives are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
