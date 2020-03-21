KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of East 101st Terrace on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a male inside a nearby residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Officers were given information that an argument had ensued prior to the shooting. At this time, one subject of interest is in custody.
Anyone who may have seen or heard anything is urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to an arrest in homicides could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
