KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Just before 2, officers were called to 10th and Chestnut on a sound of shots in the area.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives are currently investigating and canvassing the area for witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has information is urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for any tip leading to an arrest.
