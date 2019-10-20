KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a murder- suicide Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a shooting call around 8:15.
Authorities with the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to KCTV5 News that this was a murder-suicide and at least two people have died.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
