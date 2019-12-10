5cc76538bc997.image (1).jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed one person Tuesday.

Just after 11 a.m., a black Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on Interstate 435 in the number one lane at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control, crossed all lanes of travel and left the roadway to the right. The Mercury started flipping, ejecting the driver out of the vehicle. That driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. KCFD said there were no other passengers in the car.

