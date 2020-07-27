KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Bales for a shooting call just after 8 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person that had been shot.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.