KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Tracy shortly before 7 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male laying in the street at 40th and Tracy. He was pronounced deceased by EMS.
Witnesses told police they saw a pickup truck leaving the area. Police later founded an abandoned truck at 40th and Highland wrecked-out.
This is the cities 107th homicide this year.
