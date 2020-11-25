KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.
Kansas City police were called to an apartment complex located on Monroe Avenue just north of East 67th Street for a shooting around 5 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a deceased adult male.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
