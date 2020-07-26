KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 10500 block of North Walnut just around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance.
When they arrived at the location, they located a witness at the scene that told officers the disturbance involved two people who were in a physical altercation. That altercation ultimately led to a male victim being fatally wounded.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police said the initial investigation reveals that the people involved did know each other. The relationships have not all yet been determined.
One person of interest, an adult male, is in custody at this time and detectives are not currently looking for any additional people involved in this incident.
If anyone has any additional information in this case, they are asked to please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
