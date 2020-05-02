KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a triple shooting where one person has died.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Van Brunt Boulevard on a shooting call just before 7:30.
When they arrived on the scene, they located three people that had been shot.
Two people are in serious condition and one person has life-threatening injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital.
About an hour later, officers said that one person has died as a result of their injuries.
Police said no one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.