KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Tracy Avenue just after noon for a shooting.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later was pronounced deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) where there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
This death marks the 153rd homicide in Kansas City this year tying with the record high set in 1993.
