KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of 44th and Paseo just before 5 p.m. on a sound of gunshots call.
While the officers were en route to the location, it was updated to a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located a man on the front porch of a residence just north of 45th and Paseo suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
Witnesses told police there were three young male suspects all about 5 feet, 9 inches tall that ran from the scene after the shooting. One was wearing a grey and black shirt and shorts. Another was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and a third was wearing unknown clothing.
They all ran westbound from 45th and Paseo.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Homicide Unit directly or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
