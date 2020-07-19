KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to 40th and Jackson just before 1: 30 a.m. for an ambulance call involving an assault in progress.
When they arrived at the location, they located one male who was unresponsive in the street next to a vehicle. Medical professionals declared the male deceased.
Police said the initial investigation and witness statements indicated the victim, an adult male, had been stopped inside a vehicle when he was confronted by one or more suspects and an altercation occurred. At that time, the victim was injured.
Initial investigation indicates this was the result of an attempted robbery.
If anyone has any information or saw anything, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
