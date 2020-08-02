KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.
Victim has been identified as 24-year-old Deon Paige.
Officers were called to the area of 39th and Wyandotte on a reported shooting around 10 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located Paige in a parking lot who had been shot. About 20 minutes later, he died.
There were witnesses who heard the shots, but police have not been able to gather a suspect description.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call detectives or the TIPS hotline at 474 -TIPS.
