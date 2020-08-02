39th and Wyandotte_frame_1162.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

Victim has been identified as 24-year-old Deon Paige.

Officers were called to the area of 39th and Wyandotte on a reported shooting around 10 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, they located Paige in a parking lot who had been shot. About 20 minutes later, he died.

There were witnesses who heard the shots, but police have not been able to gather a suspect description.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call detectives or the TIPS hotline at 474 -TIPS.

