KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Benton Boulevard on a shooting just before 7:30 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located one male in his 20's that was shot and deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time.
