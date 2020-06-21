KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 18th and Vine just before 1:45 a.m. on a shooting in the area.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male on the ground in a nearby parking lot. That male had been apparently shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers later determined that a second adult male victim from this same location had arrived to the hospital by private transportation with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline 474-TIPS.
Eligible tips could result in a $25,000 cash reward.
