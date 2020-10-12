KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday night.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of E. 79th Street around 7 p.m.
According to police, a person at the scene showed the officers where to find the victim. The victim was just off the road into a wooded area. The body was in an advance state of decomposition. The body had been exposed for a while and significant trauma was apparent.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and looking for people with more information. Crime scene investigators are processing the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
