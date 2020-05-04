KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in the River Market area of the city.
Officers were called to KC Cold Storage Lofts located at 500 E. 3rd Street before 5:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult deceased male inside a vehicle in the circle drive outside of the location.
The preliminary suspect description according to witnesses is a six-foot or six-foot, three inches male and he was last seen leaving on foot from the area.
Anyone with information that can help detectives please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.
