KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in a Northland Price Chopper parking lot.
Police were called to the 9700 block of North Ash just before 5:30 p.m. on a shooting.
When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased.
Police said the preliminary information from witnesses revealed that a male suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle.
If anyone saw or heard anything, please call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of $25,000 cash is available for tips leading to an arrest.
