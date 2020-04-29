KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 8200 block of Troost Avenue on a shooting call just after 1:30.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult female on the ground near a vehicle in a nearby parking lot who was shot and killed at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the annonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Any tip leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
