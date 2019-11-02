KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.
Kansas City, Missouri police were called to 6th and Benton around 4:15 for a medical call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male laying in the street.
If anyone has any information or knows what happened here this morning, please call our TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or our Homicide unit at 816-234-5043.
Any information leading to an arrest could lead to a $25,000 reward.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
