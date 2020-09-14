KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide from Monday afternoon.
Kansas City police were called to a vacant residence in the 3600 block of East Gregory for a deceased body around 3 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located the person that called them, and they led them inside the residence that is vacant and being rehabbed. Officers located the body inside the residence, “in an advanced state of decomposition,” police said.
Officers are preliminarily investigating this case as a homicide. They will be working with Crime Scene Investigators and Medical Examiners to determine the cause of death.
Any details about the victim were not immediately apparent at this time.
If anyone has any information about this case of has seen anything in this area over the last several days they are asked to contact Homicide Detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
