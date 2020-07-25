Police light generic
(Pixabay)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died as a result of a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

According to police, a red Chevy Trax LT was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 just before 4:30 a.m. It is unknown where the driver got onto the highway the wrong way.

Just north of I-70, the Chevy Trax struck a grey Chevy Cruz head-on. The Chevy Trax then hit the concrete Jersey barrier.

The driver of the Chevy Trax received minor injuries. The driver and one rear passenger in the Chevy Cruz were not injured. The front seat passenger was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Another rear seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.