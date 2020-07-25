KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died as a result of a head-on crash early Saturday morning.
According to police, a red Chevy Trax LT was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 just before 4:30 a.m. It is unknown where the driver got onto the highway the wrong way.
Just north of I-70, the Chevy Trax struck a grey Chevy Cruz head-on. The Chevy Trax then hit the concrete Jersey barrier.
The driver of the Chevy Trax received minor injuries. The driver and one rear passenger in the Chevy Cruz were not injured. The front seat passenger was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Another rear seat passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
