KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday night.
Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of NE 57th Street on a reported shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a deceased person inside the residence.
Police said a couple of other roommates were present and witnesses were also present. The initial investigation revealed that a suspect, or suspects, approached the house and fired shots into the house.
If anyone has any information related to this case, please call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
