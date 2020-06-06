KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were on an unrelated call nearby when they heard multiple gunshots in the area of Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway.
They responded to the area and found a vehicle just inside the main entrance area to the park. Inside that vehicle was an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was deceased.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
