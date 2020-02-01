KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatality crash in the downtown loop.
Kansas City police posted a tweet Saturday morning just before 8:30 stating that they were investigating a fatality crash.
The ramp from I-35 south to 670 west (exit 2L) is closed in the downtown loop as we investigate a fatality crash.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 1, 2020
The ramp from I-35 south to I-670 east is closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
