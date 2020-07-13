KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 8th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Monday evening.
There's no immediate information about the victim or if any suspect is in custody.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
