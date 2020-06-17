KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person has died in a crash Wednesday.
Officers were called to the area of East 77th Street and Holmes Road just before 1 p.m. for a vehicle crash.
According to police, a gray Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 77th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign. The Honda struck a white Jeep Wrangler four door that was traveling north on Holmes.
The impact from the Honda caused the Wrangler to partially overturn and roll towards the left into the path of a white Ford cargo van that was traveling south on Holmes.
The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the collision.
The driver of the Honda and the driver of the Ford refused treatment. Possible driver impairment is being investigated.
