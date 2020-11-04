KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatal crash near downtown Wednesday.
Kansas City police posted a tweet just after 2:45 p.m. stating the crash in the downtown loop on I-670 westbound underneath Charlotte is a fatality.
I-670 westbound is closed at 71 Highway while authorities are investigating.
The crash in the downtown loop on 670 westbound underneath Charlotte is a fatality. 670 WB is closed at 71 Highway while we investigate. Thank you for your patience.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 4, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
