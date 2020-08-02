KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Gregory and Bales around 4 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a female victim who had been shot and she was declared deceased.
Police said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.
If anyone has information, you are asked to call detectives or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.