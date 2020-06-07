KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.
According to Kansas City police, one person was shot in the 4100 block of Troost Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Officers were directed to the back of an apartment building where they located a male shooting victim in the parking lot.
The initial investigation appears the victim was shot during the course of a robbery.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit Directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
Any information leading an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.
