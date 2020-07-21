KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday evening.
Police were called to 73rd and Prospect just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting call.
When they arrived at the location, they located one person with life-threatening injuries and another person that was injured. Their condition was not available at this time.
