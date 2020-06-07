KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to Kansas City police, two people were shot in the area of Gregory and Southbound 71 Highway around midnight.
One person is said to have life-threatening injuries and the other person has non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.