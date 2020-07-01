KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city's 94th homicide.
Police were called just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to 27th and Chestnut for a reported sound of shots call.
When they arrived at the location, witnesses then directed officers between some houses in the area where they located an unresponsive adult male on the ground. He was later pronounced deceased.
Witnesses told officers the suspect left the scene in a green Pontiac westbound from Chestnut. Officers later located that vehicle and have a person of interest in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
