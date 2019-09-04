Bannister.JPG
Maggie Holmes

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is a large police presence and police helicopter investigating an area in Kansas City.

KCTV5 News reporter Greg Payne posted a tweet Wednesday saying there is a large police presence in the area of Belmont Avenue off of Banister Road.

KCTV5 News is actively working to find out why police are in the area. Refresh this page for updates.

