KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.
Kansas City police were called to 75th and Paseo for a pedestrian struck around 4 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a male in the street. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 816-474-8477.
