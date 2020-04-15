KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the intersection of West 98th Street and Wornall Road around 4:30.
Authorities with the Kansas City Police Department said the pedestrian has died as a result of their injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
