KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a lake Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City police were called to Riss Lake, which is behind an apartment complex near 43rd and Northern, just after 4:30 p.m.
Authorities said that an adult male’s body was pulled from the water.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
