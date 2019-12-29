KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.
Kansas City police were called to an area just east of Winchester Avenue and E. Truman Road around 6 a.m. on a shooting call.
When police arrived at they scene, they located the victim. That victim was uncooperative with police, EMS, and also staff at the hospital.
The police were unable to locate a crime scene and did not find any shell casings.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
