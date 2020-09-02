KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday evening.
Kansas City police were called to the area of 43rd and South Benton on a reported shooting shortly after 6 p.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a juvenile under the age of 10 that had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
An officer at the scene told KCTV5 News the child was a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the leg, and it seemed to be the result of people in two cars shooting at each other.
Shanicwa Adkins was shaken by the news, anxious, she said, thinking about the what ifs.
“My kids asked me before I got off work, could they go to the park. And I just so happened to be too tired to take them over there,” neighbor Shanicwa Adkins said.
Police made it clear, the child who was shot was not in the park, but just across the street. One officer told KCTV5 News the girl was with her mom, headed to the park. A captain who briefed the media would not officially confirm specifics but said...
“We do not think they had anything to do with the shooting. They weren’t like the intended target or anything,” Kansas City Police Department Captain Nate Simecek said.
He added that it’s not a problem area that he knows of.
“I mean this area is actually a pretty quiet area right here,” Captain Simecek said.
Which is why Adkins is so stunned and grateful the child is expected to be okay but is still upset that people shooting don’t consider the innocent lives around them.
“It’s sad to hear that somebody’s baby got hurt,” Adkins said.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
