KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon.
Police were called to Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue for a female that was struck by a vehicle just before 3:30 p.m.
Authorities told KCTV5 News the female is in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
