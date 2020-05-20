KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a child was shot Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to 23rd and Chelsea on a shooting call around 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they located a child under the age of 10 who had been shot.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
