KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after one person crashed their car into a building and died Monday afternoon.
Kansas City police said one person crashed their car into a building near Swope Parkway and Blue Parkway around 4:15 p.m.
Officers said that one person in the vehicle died.
Details regarding the crash were not readily available. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
