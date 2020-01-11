KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a female was shot and killed Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Kensington on a reported shooting.
When officers made entry into the residence, they located an adult female who had apparently been shot. Officials declared her deceased at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Investigators are processing the scene and detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses or information that could help them determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide or any other can call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
