KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday.
Officers were called to East 23rd Street and Topping Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
A representative with the department said officers responded to an injury accident where the pedestrian was struck and killed.
KCTV5 News is working to get more information.
