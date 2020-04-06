KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Blue Valley Park Road West just before 3:30 p.m. for what was at the time classified as a fatal hit and run.
Police said the investigation determined that the victim, an adult male pedestrian, was struck by a Jeep SUV in the park.
The driver then left the scene in the vehicle, which was found abandoned near 23rd and Topping.
Officials said the victim died at the scene and evidence indicated the collision was an intentional act, therefore the case was turned over to the Homicide Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.