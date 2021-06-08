There were four separate shootings this afternoon; three in KCMO and one in KCK. Four people are dead. Two are them are believed to be teenagers, or younger. Tonight, police are appealing for help solving all these crimes.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It has been a violent afternoon across Kansas City. 

Right now, the KCPD is investigating at three different homicide scenes.

  • 1:30 p.m. - Fatal shooting on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue
  • Around 2 p.m. - Double shooting near E. 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue. 
    5:30 p.m. update: One of the victims in this shooting has now died, KC police say.
  • Shortly after 2:30 p.m. – Fatal shooting in the area of E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace (in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood)
    5 p.m. update: The victim in this shooting was a minor under the age of 18 years old.

Additionally, on the other side of the state line, KCK police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 6600 block of Cleveland Ave.

A 15-year-old initially sustained life-threatening injuries while walking down the sidewalk there. He ultimately died from his injuries.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon while walking down the sidewalk.

