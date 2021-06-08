KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It has been a violent afternoon across Kansas City.
Right now, the KCPD is investigating at three different homicide scenes.
- 1:30 p.m. - Fatal shooting on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue
Full story available here.
- Around 2 p.m. - Double shooting near E. 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue.
Full story available here.
5:30 p.m. update: One of the victims in this shooting has now died, KC police say.
- Shortly after 2:30 p.m. – Fatal shooting in the area of E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace (in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood)
Full story available here.
5 p.m. update: The victim in this shooting was a minor under the age of 18 years old.
Additionally, on the other side of the state line, KCK police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 6600 block of Cleveland Ave.
A 15-year-old initially sustained life-threatening injuries while walking down the sidewalk there. He ultimately died from his injuries.
