KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police said a second suspicious death investigation is underway Monday.

Kansas City police were called to the 2100 block of NE Parvin Road on a reported medical nature unknown. When officers arrived, they located a deceased adult male inside the residence.

Due to the unknown injuries, it is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police are also investigating a suspicious death that occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Park Gate Apartments.

Police did not say the two suspicious deaths were related.

Homicide detectives are on scene and attempting to gather any information that may help them determine what may have occurred. Crime scene investigators will be processing the scene for any evidence that may help detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).